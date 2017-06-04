‘Absolutely’ no income tax rise for high earners, say Tories

ORB for the Telegraph however showed the Tory lead widening, with the Conservatives on 45% – up one point on a week ago – nine points ahead of Labour which is down two on 36%.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a radical socialist who has run an unexpectedly strong campaign, said the Conservative leadership was in disarray.

“It is clear that on contact with the voters, Mrs May is not going down well and she is losing ground in particular amongst middle aged voters and female voters”, Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos MORI, told Reuters.

ICM boss Martin Boon said: “A lot of polls showing a much narrower gap depend on whether you think young people and 2015 non-voters will actually turn out to vote on this occasion”.

But she has been accused of seeking to take advantage of her party’s 20-point poll lead over the opposition Labour party – which has now dwindled to the low single figures.

The pollsters, though, indicated vastly different outcomes for May: ranging from a landslide majority of over 100 seats to a YouGov model which estimated that May would win 308 seats, too few for a majority in the 650-seat parliament.

His election agent Nathan Gray, 28, and aide Marion Little, 62 were also charged.

“My choice and the choice for my clients is a Conservative government or a Labour government and. there is a 9% difference between what the Conservatives are proposing for corporation tax on larger businesses and what Labour is proposing”, said accountant Mr Rudd.

That is at the heart of my Conservative manifesto.

Joan Ryan, the Labour MP for Enfield North, made the frank admission in a letter to her constituents, adding that she believes many former Labour voters now prefer Theresa May as Prime Minister to Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn – who claims he was trying to make peace in Northern Ireland – replied that killings on all sides were indefensible.

Listing manifesto proposals to pump more resources into education and mental health care, Mr Corbyn said: “We have to respect the needs of people and challenge all of us to say that if we want to live in a society that genuinely cares for all, we’ve got to be prepared to deal with issues of inequality and pay for it”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said while May was no longer certain of increasing her parliamentary majority, she was sceptical about suggestions the Conservatives would lose their current slim majority. “The risk of May not having an overall majority has increased significantly based on our data”.

If she can poach Brexit-supporting voters from the opposition Labour Party and the United Kingdom Independence Party, her big gamble on a snap election could pay off.

Mr Corbyn was pressed by the audience over whether he would pursue a coalition deal with the SNP in the event of a hung parliament and the Labour leader insisted there would be “no deals”.

The comments on Saturday from Defence Minister Michael Fallon, which May sought to play down, looked like the latest mixed message from the ruling Conservatives who have seen their once commanding lead in opinion polls fall.

The document said it was the Tories’ “firm intention to reduce taxes on Britain’s businesses and working families” but did not repeat David Cameron’s “triple tax lock” which ruled out increases in income tax, VAT and National Insurance.

Her comments were echoed by her finance minister, Philip Hammond, though May has stoked speculation about Hammond’s future by refusing to say whether she will reappoint him if she wins the election.