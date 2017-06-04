ACP: Withdrawal from Paris Agreement undermines health threats from climate change

Responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate accord, Guterres said he is “deeply convinced” that states, cities, the business community and civil society will remain engaged. Macron reportedly told Trump that France would continue to work with the United States on diplomatic issues in general, but not on climate change, and issued a statement saying the Paris accord will not, as Trump suggested several times in his speech in the Rose Garden on Thursday, be renegotiated. Thursday’s announcement on the Paris agreement was a decision “to abdicate our leadership in the world”, Stanton said.

The Hill reported that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is going to follow through on his threat to step down from his positions on advisory councils in the White House. With not many new coal power plants being set up, the demand is unlikely to reach levels where India would have to double its production to around 1.2 to 1.3 billion tonnes every year. “Time will show it to us during the upcoming ten years”.

“I think [Trump’s] appealing to a very small percentage of the American electorate when he does this”, he said.

The cost of a barrel of crude slumped 2.4 percent, or $1.18, to $47.18 in electronic trading in NY on Friday, hours after Trump said the USA would immediately stop implementing the Paris deal.

A group of 82 mayors, including the mayors of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, said in joint statement they “will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement“.

She added that the global climate would “survive” Trump’s maximum presidential term of eight years.

This remains the real problem, regardless of whether the USA is inside the Paris climate agreement or outside it.

The US will now join only two other nations on the planet – Syria and Nicaragua – which are not part of the Paris Climate Agreement. “But I’m encouraged that other countries could have used this as an excuse to do less, but instead we’re seeing them rallying around China and Europe to do more”.

“The Paris agreement is a bad deal for the American people”, he said.

A number of African countries have expressed alarm at rising sea levels and changing weather patterns that have the potential to further disrupt the agriculture that so many on the world’s poorest continent rely on to survive.

Stephanopoulos cut Conway off as she filibustered his question, interjecting to ask once again whether Trump believes global warming is a hoax. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables.

And in fact, the USA should make aggressive commitments to fighting climate change – not only because it’s the second largest emitter of carbon in the world, but also because the US along with Europe is historically most responsible for current levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. “If we take a look at European countries, most active members of the Kyoto agreement, we will see that only a few of them have fulfilled obligations under the Kyoto Protocol”.

Speaking to RTL Radio, Mr Philippe said: “Mr Trump has made a calamitous decision”.

The U.S.is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China.

Trump may have been referencing an earlier version of the study, which didn’t take all signing countries into account.