Activists investigating factory linked to Ivanka Trump go missing in China

China Labor Watch has also published reports on child labor at Samsung suppliers and spent years investigating Apple Inc.’s China factories.

Li Qiang, the founder of China Labor Watch, told the Post workers being detained was unusual.

He says he has evidence that workers at the factory were forced to work overtime without pay. Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Donald Trump, has been accused of ethics violations for promoting the Ivanka Trump fashion line during a television interview on Thursday. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is also a top aide to the United States president and his own family business has come under scrutiny over its financial dealings in China.

We appeal to President Trump, Ivanka Trump herself, and to related brand companies to advocate and press for the release our activists.

Activists Hua Haifeng and Li Zhao had been investigating reports that the Huajian factories in Ganzhou city in Jiangxi province used student labor, while a third activist, Su Heng, was working undercover inside the factory, CLW’s Li said.

The families of Li and Su couldn’t be reached for comment. A Coach spokeswoman said none of the company’s products have been produced at the Jiangxi factory “to our knowledge”.

Hua, 36, attempted to travel to Hong Kong last week but was stopped at the border.

Li said Hua and another investigator, Li Zhao, had worked covertly at a shoe factory in the city of Dongguan, in Guangdong province, that was owned by the Huajian Group.

Huajian Group and the Ivanka Trump brand did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The company produces around 100,000 pairs of shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand every year, from a total output of eight million pairs.

Huajian has previously said it has been making shoes for the USA president’s daughter for almost a decade, accounting for one-third of her shoes made in China but only a small proportion of its total output. “Police told me that my husband has been detained for illegal monitoring activities”, she said. Last month, her company won approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks on jewellery, bags and spa services on the same day she and her husband dined with President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka is also being criticized for not following her father’s principle of “America First” as the goods for her brand are mostly made overseas, according to a New York Times review of shipments compiled separately by two trade databases, Panjiva and ImportGenius.

Xi has overseen a tightening of controls on civil society since assuming power in 2012, with arrests that have drawn global condemnation.

Mr Hua's wife told the BBC she had lost contact with him on 28 May, but then police contacted her on Tuesday to say he was being held. A company statement said it requires subcontractors to "comply with all applicable laws and to maintain acceptable working conditions".

