The head of a New York-based advocacy group has called on President Donald Trump and his older daughter to help secure the release of three men who reported labor violations at a Chinese company that makes shoes bearing the Ivanka Trump brand.

The men – Hua Haifeng, Li Zhao and Su Heng – were working with the United States non-profit organisation China Labor Watch to publish a report next month alleging low pay, excessive overtime and possible misuse of student labour.

Hua Haifeng and two other labor activists, Li Zhao and Su Heng, had been covertly investigating labor conditions at two Chinese factories that make shoes for Trump and other brands, in the cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan. These included forcing employees to work excessive overtime hours, sometimes up to 18 hours each day; paying wages below the minimum established by Chinese law; and forcing student interns to not only work excessive hours, but to do so in areas that had nothing to do with their chosen fields of study. A spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry said she was not aware of the arrests.

The arrest and disappearances came amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the country’s advocacy groups and civil society.

China Labor Watch admits it chose the Huajian factory in part because it produced Ivanka Trump shoes and knew it would bring attention to the labor issues in China.

The report said pay for some workers equated to less than a dollar an hour. “It is the local dialect being used as management language”, she said. Marc Fisher, which produces shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands, said it was looking into the allegations.

Li Qiang, executive director of the group, said it had never attracted this level of scrutiny from the security services before. Rights groups and journalists have documented widespread abuse of the system over the years.Last Thursday activist Hua Haifeng, 36, left work and tried to travel to Hong Kong to meet journalists, including an NYT reporter. The family of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, is attempting to raise money from Chinese investors for a real estate venture.