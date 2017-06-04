Adam Silver doesn’t think Cavs, Warriors have disrupted NBA’s ‘competitive balance’

All seem to agree on the Golden State Warriors winning.

He was also one win away from returning to the Finals a year ago with Oklahoma City but they squandered a 3-1 series lead to Golden State, the team he joined a little over a month later. But with Kevin Durant now in Golden State, hasn’t that created a powerhouse superteam that will dominate the league the next four or five years?

Police spokeswoman Capt. Patricia Sandoval says the property manager told officers that they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video. Bowman recalled with a grin. And though Golden State looks better and hungrier this year, the Cavs boast the one reason to think they could find a way again this year. This series is bound to come down the wire, going six to seven games. It’s really that simple.

Tyron Lue, Head Coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, all of this is a long way down the road, and if LeBron’s play this postseason is any indication, his career is far from winding down.

Defence has been the question for the Cavaliers all season.

Speaking of Game 4, that was when Golden State practically handed Cleveland the championship, courtesy of Draymond’s fists. It’s tough for me to say that is the case. Durant has the best odds at +190.

Let’s get back to those numbers. The Warriors also finished the 2016-17 season with the best regular season ever finishing 73-9, eclipsing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ 72-10 record. Cleveland would keep Golden State from scoring and ultimately, the Cavs would claim Cleveland’s first major sports championship in over 50 years. Cleveland has trailed in three games by double digits but came back to win each one.

The argument from CavsTwitter upon hearing those numbers will likely revolve around how Cleveland has clamped down on Golden State in each of the past two Finals, and that take is accurate.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson set the record for most points in an National Basketball Association quarter with a 37-point third quarter against Sacramento on January 23, 2015. “But we’ve just got to take care of the basketball”.

Except those Warriors aren’t these Warriors. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to ten straight Finals.

Durant is the difference.

Cleveland have three all-stars in James, Irving and Love, while Golden State have four in Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Once his night was finally done, Durant found mother Wanda at the end of the Warriors bench and held her in a warm embrace. You’ve just got to do what you can and have the intentions to win the game. Kyrie Irving. With his big performance in Game 5 that helped start Cleveland’s comeback, his 3-pointer in Game 7 and then his go-ahead basket in their Christmas Day matchup, Irving has repeatedly hurt the Warriors. It’s a 14.5-point jump from the Game 1 total in last year’s Finals. They have limited the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics to 45 percent shooting, ranking third in that category during the playoffs after being barely average (16th, 45.8 percent) in the regular season. They’re rested. They’re healthy. Golden State will also have to make sure Curry doesn’t expend excessive energy guarding Irving.