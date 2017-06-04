Adams’ slam, solo shot in 12th send Braves over Reds 6-5

Devin Mesoraco brought an 0-for-15 slump with him to the plate in the 10th inning.

Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez recorded doubles to lead off the ninth against Braves closer Jim Johnson, cutting Atlanta’s lead to 2-1.

Adams had a two-homer game for the first time since 2014 and finished 3-for-5.

The Atlanta Braves will hope to build on a 6-5 extra innings win in game two on Saturday that snapped a 3-game losing skid.

“You get guys in scoring position, you want to come up with a hit to win the game”, Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Matt Adams feels comfortable at Great American Ball Park, and it showed again in one of those games that just wouldn’t end. He got a long ovation before his first at-bat and raised his helmet to recognize the 27,300 fans. The Giants took early advantage of his ineffectiveness, striking for two runs in the first inning, four in the second and one more in the third before settling down. He turned a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen.

“He had a big day today, and we needed it”, Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He was very aggressive”.

Feldman yielded four earned runs over five innings but got a win Sunday versus the Phillies. “There’s not enough time to get out there”. Swanson led off the fifth inning with a homer down the left-field line off Bronson Arroyo.

Dickey struggled mightily in Sunday’s loss to the Giants, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits over six innings. The solo homer was the 15th allowed by Arroyo, who has been reached for a major-league-leading 19 overall.

Phillips declined to talk to the media before his first game back in Cincinnati and again afterward. Three days after joining the Braves he hit a walk-off single to beat the Pirates, following a rain delay of more than three hours. That prompted Snitker to call on reliever Jason Motte to face Zack Cozart, who got ahead 3-0 in the count before walking to score a run. The Reds failed to score in the first inning, ending their streak of six straight games with first-inning runs.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-3) will be activated off the DL. O’Flaherty has been on the DL since May 20 with a strained lower back.

Double plays ended Braves threats in the first and third innings.

Bonifaco was designated for assignment while infielder Jace Peterson and right-hander Matt Wisler were optioned to Gwinnett.

Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani will make what’s expected to be his final rehab appearance in Saturday and could be activated. He’s been on the disabled list since May 25 with right hip inflammation.

Braves: R.A. Dickey (3-4) is 1-2 in his career against the Reds. Atlanta is 2-5 in the last 7 meetings between these two teams in Cincinnati.

Adams hit his grand slam in the fifth inning off Scott Feldman.