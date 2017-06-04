Adani says Carmichael mine decision on track after royalty agreement

To achieve future expansion, the Adani Group will expand the port capacity to 120 mtpa of its owned and operated bulk coal port facility at Abbot Points near Bowen in North Queensland.

Adani’s $16.5 billion Carmichaelcoal project in Australia is finally back on track after the company today said it has reached an agreement with the Queensland government on royalty payments for the project.

Senator Canavan said yesterday he would not change NAIF arrangements and insisted it was up to the State Government to come on board.

“That’s more money for our state to spend on infrastructure, renewables, health and education”.

“The Commonwealth’s legal power to fund projects through the NAIF is granted by a constitutional power for the provision of financial assistance to the states”, Mr Barnden said.

But the Government acknowledged just a year ago that it would have to apply for NAIF funding on behalf of Adani.

Ministers unanimously agreed the company would not be given a royalties holiday on its proposed operation, and on Tuesday evening Adani announced it had agreed to the deal. Among them was capping annual royalties to a few million dollars for a few years, with later payments to be ramped up.

She declined to give details of interest rates or calculations over the coming years and was unclear about whether Adani was yet aware of the policy. Peak mine production in later phases will rise to 60 mtpa.

“Under this new policy, the Adani Carmichael mine will pay every cent of royalties in full”, Palaszczuk said in a statement on Saturday.

Last night, a Government spokesman claimed the NAIF could be administered without the state’s involvement. Top anti-mining group Environmental Justice Australia interpreted this as meaning that Queensland has blocked any NAIF loan to Adani under the current laws.

They say any job gains must be measured against thousands at risk in the tourism industry – a sector already threatened by the death of half the corals of the Great Barrier Reef in the unprecedented back-to-back bleaching over the past two summers alone.

The projects must also have significant regional employment, generate royalties and provide economic benefits to the state.

Environment groups have applauded Queensland’s decision to avoid serving as a go-between for the NAIF funds.

“We promised that Queensland taxpayer funds would not subsidise the Carmichael rail line and we are keeping that promise”. In the case of the Carmichael mine, any funds will pass directly from the federal government to Adani.

