Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) Lowered to Neutral at Clarkson Capital

Market Capitalization can be thought of as the overall price to buy the company. (NYSE:ANW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wall Street is only getting more bullish on the stock, with 22 of analysts who cover FDX having a buy-equivalent rating. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of -23.08%, where Monthly Performance is -52.61%, Quarterly performance is -52.61%, 6 Months performance is -53.49% and yearly performance percentage is -19.87%. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

ANW has a 1-year high price of $ 13.10 and 1-year low price of $4.60. They now have a Dollars 9 price target on the stock. P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.12.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 1.20%.

2 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 1275.16 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 1393.62 million and 1156.7 million respectively. Similarly, the company’s last 5 years high P/E ratio is 38.24 and low P/E is 11.46, whereas, the industry’s and sector’s high P/E for the past year is 65.32 and 31.64 respectively and low P/E ratio for the last 5 years is 14.27 for the industry and 10.06 for the Sector. On average, equities analysts predict that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

What are top analysts saying about Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of worldwide copyright and trademark legislation. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and global copyright law.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc”.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now 8.60%. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the first quarter valued at about $7,742,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days. TheStreet cut Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.