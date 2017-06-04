Afghan police fire into air to disperse demonstrators in Kabul

More than 1,000 protesters gathered on June 2 near the site of the May 31 morning-rush-hour bombing, which also wounded more than 460 people.

With the intelligence agency in Afghanistan claiming that the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network along with assistance from Pakistan were responsible for the attack, the ACB immediately released a statement, cancelling the proposed games.

“The PCB strongly rejects the baseless allegations levelled by the ACB in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast”. He said the people and the government of Pakistan will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

On May 27, the relations between the two neighbouring countries seemed to improve after Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan had announced two T20 matches and a bilateral cricket series in a joint press conference with Chairman Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) Atif Mashal.

“These terrorists once again proved they don’t represent any religion and they only carry out such coward attacks to please their Pakistani masters who are against all Islamic and human rights principals”, the NDS said in a statement.

While the sewage tanker carrying the bomb was stopped from entering the zone, it was unclear how such a large quantity of explosives could get through the ring of checkpoints set up around Kabul to protect the capital. The sport is one of the rare instances of cooperation between the tense neighbours, as a number of Afghan cricketers have learned to play cricket in Pakistan.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which came in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan – Afghanistan ties, therefore, have been closely linked to terror within Afghanistan, with recent violence seeing a further deterioration.

Also in the area is Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, the Presidential Palace and its intelligence and security headquarters, guarded by soldiers trained by the USA and its coalition partners.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a roughly 2,500km-long border, which runs through mountainous terrain and remains largely unpoliced.

“Sarash Haqqani, the head of that network, is the deputy of the Taliban movement”.