Afghanistan cancels friendly cricket series with Pakistan after Kabul attack

Scores of people waited in hospitals to learn the status of family members and friends wounded in Wednesday’s attack.

The brazen attack during the holy month of Ramadan highlighted the ability of militants to strike even in the capital’s most secure district, home to the presidential palace and foreign embassies that are enveloped in a maze of concrete blast walls.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told CNN the ministry will respond later Thursday.

Frequent mass casualty attacks made the city the deadliest place in Afghanistan for civilians in the first quarter of 2017, according to the United Nations.

At least 11 Afghan guards working for the USA embassy were among those killed and 11 American citizens working as contractors in Kabul were among the wounded, U.S. officials have said.

Ambulance driver Alef Ahmadzai said: “I have been to many attacks, taken wounded people out of many blast sites, but I can say I have never seen such a frightful attack as this morning”.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw a waste water truck crammed with explosives detonated in one of the busiest streets in the city. The Afghan Taliban denied any role in the blast and condemned the attack on civilians.

“Our embassy is working with our Afghan and coalition partners to provide assistance to the personnel and affected embassies and we will work closely with the national unity government to help them bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice”, the official said.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the bombing was in the “immediate vicinity” of its embassy.

Also in the area is Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, the Presidential Palace and its intelligence and security headquarters, guarded by soldiers trained by the USA and its coalition partners.

“The terrorists, even in the holy month of Ramadan, the month of goodness, blessing and prayer, are not stopping the killing of our innocent people”, said President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghanistan’s war, the longest ever involving USA troops, has shown no sign of letting up and the introduction into the battle of an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) affiliate has made the country only more volatile. The crisis in the country has prompted the emergence of local cells of additional extremist organizations such as the Islamic State (IS, also banned in Russia) terrorist group. The French and Canadian embassies were also damaged in the blast, as were the offices of broadcaster 1TV Afghanistan.