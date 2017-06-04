Afghans mourn a day after massive truck bombing kills 90

Afghans mourned the loss of family members, friends and colleagues on Thursday, a day after a massive truck bomb exploded in the capital, killing at least 90 people and wounding more than 450 in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces from the country in 2014.

The incident in the diplomatic area of Kabul took place around 8:30 am local time after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated, leaving at least 80 dead and almost 400 others wounded. Most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children, but the dead also included Afghan security guards. The insurgent group rarely claims responsibility for attacks that kill large numbers of civilians.

Afghanistan’s intelligence agency has blamed the Taliban-allied Haqqani Network for Wednesday’s attack. The NDS also asserted that Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI, helped in planning the attack. “The attack will surely impact ties between the two (Afghanistan, Pakistan) countries”, Siddiqui told India Today.

The burials come amid growing public anger at the government’s failure to prevent yet another deadly attack in the heart of the Afghan capital.

Wednesday’s explosion was so heavy that more than 50 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged around the site of the attack. “It is not surprising but it’s tragic, and the fact that government can not do much about it is even more tragic”.

He said the bomb had gone off “in the immediate vicinity” of the German embassy. At least 80 people were killed in the explosion on Wednesday.

The French, Turkish and Iranian embassies are also among missions that suffered material damage.

Official sources at the Ministry of External Affairs said the explosion caused some damage to the embassy building, but all employees were safe.

The US State Department said 11 American citizens working as contractors in Afghanistan were injured, but none of their injures were considered life-threatening.

Afghan and foreign troops who rushed to the devastated zone were greeted by ghastly scenes.

The Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) has deployed its team in the area for rescue and counter-insurgency operations.

According to a readout of his phone call with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, President Donald Trump conveyed his “commended the bravery of Afghan first responders, who worked quickly to support the wounded”.

The U.S Embassy and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation mission in Kabul are also near, about a kilometer away from the site.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokespeople reportedly said a water tanker laden with explosives was detonated during the morning rush hour on a busy street in Kabul right outside the fortified Green Zone, an area walled off where North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces and a number of embassies are situated.