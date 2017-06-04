AFP Featured: Maute Group members surrender

“We are appealing to these armed men to come to their senses, lay down their weapons and surrender”.

“For the terrorists, not surrendering will mean their sure death”, he said.

In the video, Suganob says he was taken as a prisoner of war along with churchworkers, a professor of the Mindanao State University, teachers from the Dansalan College Foundation Inc., carpenters, household helpers, children, Christian settlers, and tribe members.

“Rescue of trapped residents and recovery of civilian casualties, victims (are ongoing)”, he added. “We’re trying to isolate all these pockets of resistance”.

He said the military can not stop the offensive at this point “because if we do not employ combat power as we need it and (in the end) we would prolong the clearing process and endanger more lives”.

Padilla said 80 militants have been killed as of late Tuesday.

“With the military is now admitting Isis is in the Philippines we have a serious problem”, said congressman Harry Roque, who filed a resolution supporting martial law.

He said the military ground commanders “have assured that the end is nearly there”.

Albayalde though admitted some of the Maute gunmen have relatives living in Metro Manila.

Much of the city is a no-go zone but as the military advances and more civilians escape, the scope of the battle is becoming clear.

Troops often encounter sniper fire as they advance slowly to clear Marawi of rebels.

On Tuesday, Director General Ronald de la Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), confirmed that an armored tank of the Special Action Force (SAF) was stolen by the Maute group, following an earlier denial by a police spokesman.

Militants’ ongoing resistance suggested Hapilon, who has a $5 million Federal Bureau of Investigation bounty on his head, was still in the city, the Philippines military said.

Duterte also challenged followers of the New People’s Army to heed his call and abandon their leaders, who are just enriching themselves through revolutionary taxes.

“We are on track”.

Moreover, upon learning about this terror-related collaboration, Duterte also sought the support of three revolutionary organizations to fight the militant groups in Marawi and nearby municipalities in Lanao Province.

Still, the Maute fighters have turned out to be remarkably well-armed and resilient.

“This indicates that foreign terrorist fighters form an unusually high component of the IS fighters and emerging IS demography in Southeast Asia”, Gunaratna said.

Brig. Gen. Custodio Parcon, commander of the AFP- Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi, said around 50 Maute gunmen are being pursued by troops in Barangay Mapandi. It’s not commensurate to our combat power.

The groups carrying relief goods are asked to identify the area where they will bring their supplies. About 40-50 gunmen were still holed up in two buildings in Marawi’s business district, Ano said.

Abella reiterated the call of the government for the militants to surrender.

“It’s so intense, it’s not possible”, Thalmann told reporters, referring to the fighting.

Duterte has imposed martial law on Mindanao Island, which includes Marawi, in an attempt to restore order, and on Tuesday unleashed a series of air strikes in a push to regain full control of the city. “Collateral damage.” Fr Chito appeals for Presd “Mr President, we are in the midst of this war”.

There are no signs of letting up, according to local media reports.

Security experts believe extremists in the southern Philippines have quietly become better organised and funded, pointing to the Maute’s rapid rise from obscurity.

Ano, the military chief, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the extremists had plotted to set Marawi ablaze entirely to project IS’s influence.

“They are ready to die that their laws will be followed”.

“Foreigners are not restricted in Mindanao as long as they carry their visa”, he said.