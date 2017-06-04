Aftandilian Publishes Op-Ed on US-Saudi Relations

Human rights didn’t go completely unnoticed on Trump’s trip.

“The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever”, Trump said in Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for all of us”. “Whether in the U.S. or in Saudi Arabia, women play a critical role in a movement that unites us all”, she said.

Trump’s first stop was a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

State photographers were on hand to capture the moment, which quickly spawned memes from social media users who likened the U.S. President to everything from comic book characters to blockbuster movie villains.

The U.S. president did not use his signature term “radical Islamic terrorism” in the speech, a signal that he heeded advice to employ a more moderate tone in the region after using the phrase repeatedly as a presidential candidate.

According to USA Today, Donald Trump said: “Saudi Arabia and numerous countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays”.

“Just an exhausted guy”, the senior White House official said. As Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia, his administration is continuing to fight in court to reinstate the travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries that Trump hoisted as a key component of his counterterrorism efforts. Both the original order and a second directive that dropped Iraq from the banned list have been blocked by the courts.

Robert Fisk, a British journalist who has reported from the Middle East for more than 30 years, argues that the real goal of Mr. Trump’s trip is simple: “To prepare the Sunni Muslims of the Middle East for war against the Shia Muslims”. He heralded the ambitions of the region’s youth and warned that the scourge of extremism could tarnish their future. There were no promises of new financial investment or announcements of increased US military presence in the region. “Drive them out of your communities!”

Zarif was responding to remarks made by Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia, in which the United States president called on all nations to work towards isolating Iran. Obama called for understanding and acknowledged some of America’s missteps in the region.

If there ever was a clear break from former President Barack Obama’s Middle East policy – which nearly exclusively invested in the Iran nuclear deal and viewed Saudi Arabia with cordial yet cold detachment – this was it.

Trump lowered his head, appearing to bow to King Salman – when receiving Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor. And after a brief scare (by former U.S. President Barack Obama who held up an arms deal to Bahrain a year ago over human rights concerns), Riyadh has never been happier.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump called on the regional countries to isolate Iran, which had “fuelled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror”.

The White House struggled to answer the question. But Trump’s offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including the investigation of his campaign’s ties to Russian Federation and his firing of FBI Director James Comey, have followed him across the ocean.

On Sunday, Trump largely stuck to the script, closely following the prepared remarks that the White House sent out before his speech, refraining from riffing like he so often did at campaign rallies.

His meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi underscored their burgeoning kinship.

NOW: Trump heaped praised on the Saudis Sunday, describing the country as a “magnificent kingdom”. In other words, the Trump visit has proven to be a win-win for all parties.

“I agree!” Trump replied, as his advisers and others looking on laughed.