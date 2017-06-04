After London attack, PM says Britain must contain extremism

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Richard – who was in a restaurant watching the attack unfold – said Gerard had done “a heroic thing”, “putting our safety over his, which was remarkable”.

‘Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack’. Rowley said he was “not surprised” at the response. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian was among the dead.

Hospitals across central London are treating victims of the London Bridge terror attack, which killed seven people and injured 48.

Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, on June 4, 2017.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

Police arrested 12 people Sunday after carrying out raids in Barking, east London. He is in a critical condition.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was “deliberate and cowardly attack” on Londoners enjoying a Saturday night out. He said he started to pull down his shutters and turned around to see three men standing outside, one holding a machete. British Transport Police said one of its officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton, and was seriously injured.

He also confirmed that a member of the public had sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The May 22 attack at Grande’s Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said. The investigation is now being led by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

It began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. At least one pedestrian is thought to have jumped into the Thames to escape being hit. The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed. “It could have been much worse”, she told CNN.

The third terrorist attack to have occurred in the United Kingdom this year and the second in London, Saturday’s attack will renew the debate around the safety of the capital in light of the increased terror threat. “Ended it giving CPR to innocent victims attacked at London Bridge”, he wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. “One of the reasons we’re kept safe is because of the hard work of our police and emergency services”.

ABC News correspondent Jon Karl said: “There is some discussion among the President’s aides about possibly taking a trip to London at the end of the week to show solidarity with the people of London against terrorism”.

Saturday’s incidents also come more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people. Eight officers fired a total of 50 rounds at the attackers, police said. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters.

Hours earlier, the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves in pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

“A man suddenly appeared in the restaurant with a massive knife”.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant, the witness said.

On the other side of Borough Market, Brendan was in the Wright Brothers restaurant with his girlfriend. Officers rushed into the nearby Katzenjammers bar and ordered people to sit on the floor, patron Paul Connell told CNN. About 90 minutes later, police evacuated the restaurant, he said.

“They went ‘This is for Allah, ‘ and they had a woman on the floor”.