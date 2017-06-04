After meeting Assad ally Putin, Macron meets Syrian opposition

Though he welcomed President Vladimir Putin to Versailles with a relatively brief and friendly handshake on Monday, Macron challenged the Russian president multiple times during their meeting, on everything from the Syrian civil war to Russian outlets spreading “lying propaganda” during the French presidential campaign. Western sanctions, imposed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, have been ratcheted up since pro-Russian rebels carved out a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine. He also said that usage of Chemical Weapons would draw immediate response from France which is already fighting terrorism in its own soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Tuesday any suggestion that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces were behind a chemical attack that killed scores of people in Idlib province in April.

Putin said Macron proposed a framework for French and Russian anti-terror experts to meet and work together.

Emmanuel Macron made the announcement during a joint press conference with the Russian president in Versailles yesterday (29 May).

The “people who lost the vote hate to acknowledge that they indeed lost because the person who won was closer to the people and had a better understanding of what people wanted”, the Russian leader said in a reference to President Donald Trump.

The exhibition celebrates the ties between Russian Federation and France forged 300 years ago by Peter the Great when he visited France after encouraging diplomatic ties between the two countries. Headlines similar to “Le Tsar Poutine à Versailles” appeared in a number of French publications.

“I will be constantly vigilant on these issues”, Macron said.

“Once Le Pen asked us for a meeting, we could not refuse her since she had been always a supporter for the development of relations with our country”, Putin said.

He says they’re “totally distinct from diplomatic contacts” that Macron, the president, now has.

Fresh from talks with his Western counterparts at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels and a G7 summit in Sicily, Macron was hosting the Russian president at the sumptuous 17th Century palace of Versailles outside Paris.

“We have disagreements, but at least we talked about them”, he added.

But Macron had a more conciliatory tone after meeting with Putin.

After the deterioration in ties under Macron’s predecessor, Socialist Francois Hollande, Putin expressed the hope that in Macron and his team there will be “more people who understand us”.

Ahead of Putin’s visit, the 39-year-old centrist told a French weekly that he was not “bothered” by leaders who “think in terms of power dynamics”.

According to Macron, Putin said during their meeting on Monday that the Russian government has begun “initiatives” responding to the reports out of Chechnya.

Putin’s schedule included a trip to a newly opened Russian Orthodox cathedral in Paris – a call he had been due to make for its inauguration in October, but which was cancelled along with that trip.