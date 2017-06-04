After Merkel rebuke, UK says still strong partner to EU

Still, it would be unlike Merkel just to give up on dealing with Trump, Tempel said. Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with military honours at the Chancellery, the office of the German Chancellor, where he was greeted by Merkel and senior German officials.

The days that Europe could completely rely on others are “over to a certain extent”, Merkel warned at a rally in a packed Bavarian beer tent, Reuters reports.

Later in the day, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere echoed Seibert’s statements, saying: “I can only say transatlantic cooperation, especially in the security domain, is of paramount significance for our country“.

Merkel added that the time has come for the continent when it “really must take our fate into our own hands”.

SIEGEL: Was Merkel announcing a new chapter in U.S. We’re going to ask Anne Applebaum, who’s a columnist for The Washington Post and who joins us via Skype from Poland. She said: “The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days“.

In the first leg of his four nation tour to Germany, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed number of regional and global issues, including Brexit, terrorism, Afghanistan as well as China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. That commitment is a matter of worldwide law, and the State Department says that of course the United States would abide by it, coming to the defense of any North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member who is attacked.

There are more than 1,600 German companies and 600 German joint ventures in India and the German economic profile supports excellence and expertise that match with India’s development priorities of Make in India, Clean India, Skill India, Digital India, Smart Cities, the MEA said.

And so all of the worst fears, you know, that Trump doesn’t feel any organic connection to Europe, that he doesn’t understand how worldwide treaties work and that he – really, he preferred the company of the Saudis – he prefers the company of dictators to a company of his fellow Democrats, I think the fears were confirmed.

By shifting rhetoric now, she is effectively acknowledging that she can’t guarantee a positive outcome in Hamburg, and by singling out America, reduces the risk of being blamed for a G20 failure two months before the German vote. She worries about the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement that supporters say will address global warming. That’s being taken as a criticism of Trump, but I suspect Trump would agree with her. And Trump is extremely unpopular in Germany. But what she said is actually something she said before in other terms.

And Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, also a Social Democrat, said Monday that if the Trump administration “finds pushing through national interests more important than an worldwide order. then I say that the West has become smaller – it has at least become weaker”.

APPLEBAUM: Possibly. I mean, I – you know, look, I have argued for a long time that Europe should begin to think a lot more creatively about defense – perhaps, creating a European army, you know, kind of European foreign legion along French lines, perhaps, beefing up its capacity to conduct foreign policy, which right now it really nearly doesn’t have at all.

Bierling said there was consensus among Germany’s political parties that the country can no longer consider the U.S.to be a reliable partner.

APPLEBAUM: Look, it’s been an aim of Russian foreign policy for many, many decades. You can add former British colonies to that list. But these are very important relationships.