After test, US says missile defenses are outpacing ICBM threat

While the original goal of the program was to build a network of ground-based and space-based systems to shield the country from a massive intercontinental ballistic missile attack, Reagan’s successors have scaled back on his original plans substantially. But with the successful test, concerns have been laid to rest. “And I’m even more confident today after seeing the intercept test yesterday that we continue to be on that course”, Syring said when asked if the U.S.is confident in defending against missile threats from North Korea and Iran.

The United States contends its missile defense technology puts it roughly three years ahead of the ever-increasing nuclear threat North Korea poses.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Alabama), chairman of the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee, said the successful test will help deter USA adversaries.

USA military officials have called the successful destruction of a mock nuclear warhead over the Pacific in the latest intercept test a critical step for a missile defense program that started 35 years ago.

Analysts say test likely practice for North Korean ICBM, but some technical hurdles remainThe US succeeded in its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) interception test, the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) reported on May 30.

The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of previous year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States – something President Donald Trump has vowed “won’t happen”.

The kill vehicle, or external kill vehicle (EKV), is a almost two-metre-long device that is jettisoned from a ground-launched missile before colliding with the incoming ICBM.

The GMD interceptors carry no warheads themselves but rely on the kinetic energy of their impact to destroy the incoming missile. Vandenberg Air Force Base is on the coast located north of Santa Barbara near the town of Lompoc. Critics are also questioning whether the test is capable of providing defense against an actual North Korean ICBM.

Pyongyang is understood to be moving closer to the capability of putting a nuclear warhead on such an ICBM and could develop decoys sophisticated enough to trick an interceptor into missing the real warhead. Currently, the GMD system is comprised of 36 interceptors deployed in Alaska and California, with the Pentagon planning to increase that total to 44, by the end of this year.

In an annual report in January, the Pentagon admitted that radars, communications equipment, and interceptor missiles only have the capacity to defend the USA from a small number of ICBMs.