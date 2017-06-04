After Trump Snub, Sanders Gets Rousing Berlin Reception

Confronted with Trump’s verbal attacks on Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel – who is known for her cautious choice of words – appears to be increasingly outspoken about the ongoing decline of German-U.S. relations.

Since then she has hosted Li and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid tensions between President Trump and European leaders, Mr. Trump is also telling people close to him that the US will withdraw from the historic Paris climate agreement, which which former President Obama helped negotiate and 195 countries signed.

Professor Begg says that Trump is not only inexperienced, but he brings a unique “property-magnate-approach” to US politics, which explain his simplistic notions such as: because Germany has a trade surplus with the US, Germany is bad. He is easily the most convincing challenger to Merkel’s 11-year reign as chancellor and a charismatic leader in his own right. But she pointedly did not back down from earlier comments about Europe’s need to rely on itself rather than its friends.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2017. “That’s what the president called for”. Most European countries fail to meet that target.

In view of the widespread respect for Merkel, and the powerful role of Germany in the European Union, it’s clear Trump has undermined the strong bond that has existed between all American governments and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members since the creation of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as a deterrent during the Cold War. Further offending Germany, he’ll “stop” German auto sales because we import too many; Germans “are very, very bad“. He has a lot of respect for her. … She said that “it’s necessary to be open to achieve fair-trade conditions”. While trans-Atlantic relations remain of paramount importance, disagreement shouldn’t be swept under the carpet, a party official quoted her as saying during the closed session.

By shifting rhetoric now, she is effectively acknowledging that she can’t guarantee a positive outcome in Hamburg, and by singling out America, reduces the risk of being blamed for a G20 failure two months before the German vote. Trump said on Twitter that he’ll make an announcement on whether to stay in the climate accord at 3 p.m.in Washington.”The times when we could fully count on others are over to a certain extent”.He said: “when there are differences, they should be solved quietly”. He added that the USA president was undermining the peaceful cooperation of nations based on mutual respect and tolerance.

The official is involved in preparing the meeting between top EU Council President Donald Tusk, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang but can not speak on the record because their meeting statement was not finalized. Sure, one of them told me after hearing the vice president speak in February in Munich, “all of that’s true until the guy’s next tweet“.

“What I said was simply to indicate that, here are even more reasons beyond those we already have that Europe needs to take its destiny into its own hands”, she said.

Modi, the prime minister of the world’s largest democracy, welcomed a stronger global role for the European Union and expressly lauded the bloc’s most powerful leader. When the Europe-U.S. relationship is weak, this undermines the fabric of the post-WWII liberal global order, based on worldwide institutions, the rule of law, human rights, democracy, the use of force as a last resort, and so on.