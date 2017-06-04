(AKS) Stake Lowered by Capstone Asset Management Co

The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 12/08/16 and 52-Week Low on 09/13/16. American Century Companies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 68.8% in the fourth quarter.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) stock opened its trade at $6.13.

The target price for United States Steel Corp.

The Stock has Weekly volatility of 7.94% and monthly volatility of 4.69%. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,822,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. The stock’s market cap is $3.76 billion. Regardless, closing prices are a useful tool that investors use to quantify changes in stock prices over time. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)’s shares are now trading -45.57% away from the 52-week high price of $11.39 and +60.21% far from the 52-week low price of $3.87. United States Steel Co. Additionally, INCY had a day price range of $129.65 to $134.13.

In other United States Steel news, Director Stephen J. Girsky bought 2,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.18. AK Steel Holding had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The current consensus recommendation provided by covering analysts is 2.60. Over the past year Company’s shares have been trading in the range of $35.72 and $49.54. The market capitalization of the company is at $1.97 Billion.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) floats -6.44% below the 52-week top level and its EPS growth rate was -2.40% over prior 5 years with earnings growth of 44.70% yoy.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. United States Steel Co. United States Steel Co. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 5 report. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and global copyright and trademark legislation. AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION (AKS) has received mean Analyst rating of 2.64 from polled analysts at Reuters.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKS shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Latest Analyst Recommendations: The research report and subsequent rating should be used to complement individual homework and strategy. If you are investing like Buffett, the report can assist in finding the company with the durable competitive advantage, and if Peter Lynch is your hero, you might find a low P/E ratio, share buyback or future earnings growth in the depths of the report. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. About 19.45 million shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Tightening the gaze, stock performance for the last 5 trading days is 6.68%. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. During the key period of last 5 years, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) sales have annually surged -0.10% on average, however its earnings per share growth remained at 9.20%.

United States Steel Company Profile United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer.