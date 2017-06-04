Alan Jackson and Rodney Atkins Set for Stanley Cup Final Concerts

Last night, Murray made 37 saves.

Nashville gave the Penguins seven chances on the man advantage.

Malkin added his ninth of the playoffs and second of the series just 15 seconds later and Rinne was skating to the bench in favor of backup Juuse Saros after stopping 21 of 25 shots. Mired in an eight-game goal drought heading into the series, the 22-year-old Nebraskan provided the victor in Game 1 and again in Game 2 when he pounded home a rebound just 10 seconds into the third for his third of the series and 12th of the playoffs.

All of that seems to have worked and Guentzel is not only a huge reason the Penguins are up 2-0 in the series, but he is also starting to insert himself into the Conn Smythe discussion.

The floodgates are open in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins hold a 2-0 lead over the Predators in the championship series, with Games 3 and 4 scheduled for Saturday and Monday in Nashville.

Pekka Rinne closed his eyes and went back to a happy place. Sometimes his answers don’t take 10 seconds.

Rinne not sharp: Rinne has been the Predators’ top performer in the postseason, but he has not looked sharp in the Predators’ first two games of the Cup Final. Heck… even Knoxville is getting in on the act with a strong 4.3 rating making it the 5th highest market for Game Two. Both teams will have two days to regroup and travel to Music City for Game 3, which will be at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis, who has played with Rinne for six years, called the goalie Nashville’s best player, night in and night out.

His save percentage has dipped throughout the playoffs -.976 against Chicago, then.932 against St. Louis and.925 in the West finals against Anaheim. After an eight-game goal drought from Guentzel, he has scored the game-winner in the first two games of the finals and has helped position the Penguins to repeat as champions. The rest, they say, is history, as the Penguins turned on the heat and snuck another two goals behind Rinne in a matter of moments. He also racked up nine penalty minutes and won just two of 10 faceoffs.

Saros stopped the only two official shots he faced. The Penguins should count themselves lucky they stole that game, and now are only three wins away. He approached me after the whistle, and I’m upset and I come to him and Subban comes to me. This was the first time this has happened during a Stanley Cup Finals since the National Hockey League began recording shots in 1957-58, and this allowed Nashville to score one in the second. With the way Murray has been playing, it was a goal Rinne needed to have.

His first goal on Monday was the result of some good fortune as he able to jam a loose puck through the slimmest of openings along the goal line, a play that Guentzel described as just trying to put the puck on net and seeing what happens. The first came from Jake Guentzel who threw a rebound towards Pekka Rinne, which inexplicably went in. It’s Guentzel’s playoff-leading 11th goal. Delaying as he skated left to right in front of crease, Aberg finally riffled off a wrist shot from close range to beat goalie Matt Murray at 12:57 in the first period.

It’s Aberg’s second goal of the playoffs.

P.K. Subban picked up his first career postseason fighting major on Wednesday night after a tussle with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin in the third period. Guentzel played just 11:52 in Game 1 and 14:09 in Game 2. Bonino was killing a 5-on-3 penalty after Pittsburgh’s Chris Kunitz and Evgeni Malkin were in the box.

Cullen, a former Moorhead Spuds star, left briefly in the first period after being hit from behind into the boards by Predators D Matt Irwin.

PITTSBURGH – P.K. Subban spent most of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final checking and chirping Sidney Crosby. Conor Sheary had an assist on the play.