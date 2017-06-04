Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin, slams Trump after photo scandal

President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump’s bloody, severed head.

Nashville convenience store offers $50K reward for Kathy Griffin’s head Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book, “Nevertheless: A Memoir” in NY.

After Griffin’s emotional press conference with Lawyer Lisa Bloom on Friday morning, where she apologized again for her gruesome image with President Trump’s decapitated head, Palin still showed no sympathy. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief.

Baldwin, however, is standing by the comedian.

Baldwin, who played the role of Donald Trump in “Saturday Night Live!” skits last season, tweeted Griffin in a consoling manner.

Baldwin’s mention of his own past excoriation at the hands of the GOP was in reference to the backlash he received after he joked about wanting to “stone” then-Rep.

“He went on, “.Noone believes you meant to threaten Trump. Towards the end of this tweet, the actor even called Trump “senile” and claimed that all the president has are Twitter fights.

He concluded, “Ignore him”.