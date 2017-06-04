Alia Bhatt collaborated with IIFA, excited about her performance there

IIFA veterans Salman said NY will also come to a standstill on that day as it happens to be Katrina Kaif’s birthday. Salman Khan added, “She does not need to worry about her performance”.

Alia Bhatt the shining star of Indian Cinema for the first time has collaborated with the IIFA.

The two beauties were accompanied by the “Dabangg” Khan for the conference.

Bhatt also exclaimed that she can’t wait to come here and perform for the people; she has been dancing in her sleep.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to perform at the IIFA Awards this year”.

Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das, Consul General of India said, “I am delighted that IIFA is coming to NY this year”.

Alia Bhatt said that she is “really, really thrilled” to perform at the IIFAs this year as she “has been trying to be a part of the IIFA journey but somehow it has not happened but I’m really glad that the year it has happened I have two nominations and it’s in NY”. “That’s the best feeling ever”, she said.

Katrina, who was also there at the press meet yesterday, when asked for a sneak peak of her performance, without spilling the beans said, “I am hoping it will be something memorable“.

I am super excited that IIFA is being held in the lovely city NY. She might stay on in the “magical city” for her birthday.

Salman then covered his statement by praising Alia Bhatt also.

However, the Sultan star’s comment on his performance was the best, “No idea. Only after I am done with the performance, I might have an idea of what I have done on stage”.

For attendees of the IIFA Rocks 2017 show a day before the main event, a celebration of 25 years of Oscar winning talent AR Rahman has been organised. Performing along with him are Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.

IIFA rocks will be hosted by the charismatic duo Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul while Karan Johan will be host for the awards.

The award night will witness stunning performances from Bollywood megastars such as Salman, Alia, Katrina, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 14-15.