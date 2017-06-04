All Blacks boss Hansen expects no ‘epiphany’ from Gatland

Jones will be focused on England’s tour of Argentina, but he will have an eye on the goings on in New Zealand.

But, in terms of the Lions actually having a chance to win a Test series, if they were to come through those games relatively unscathed, then my goodness, they’re going to be ready for Test match rugby. He is a joker and can drink with the best of them but he can also play and was outstanding against the Wallabies last summer.

“There is so much history there”, Thrush said.

‘I don’t think we’ve lost a test match through his goalkicking, ‘ Hansen said of the World Player of the Year. “You felt you could get on top, and it can be a mental barrier for the opposing team”.

As the Lions are en route to New Zealand, Hansen has told the Times in the United Kingdom he believes they will be predictable in how they play and does not feel their coach Warren Gatland is going to have an epiphany.

The match which Gatland is no doubt targeting to catch the All Blacks at their most vulnerable, with the hosts typically slow starters to their worldwide season as the players gel combinations and jettison five different styles of play from Super Rugby. In addition to their series against the national side, the Lions will face challenges from a selection of the best sides New Zealand has to offer, such as the Maori All Blacks and several outfits from Super Rugby.

More tours followed before the end of the 19th century, bringing the “English” game to the tough migrants toiling on the frontiers of the British Empire.

Scott Quinnell admits he knows exactly how Billy Vunipola feels, after the England No 8 was forced to admit defeat and pull out of the British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand. “They (Lions) put us under pressure in training this week, and it has been tough conditioning-wise”.

The All Blacks coach does not believe the Lions have afforded themselves enough time to acclimatise before the first of 10 games against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on Saturday.

“You’d want to be there a week at the minimum”, he said. It’s nicer to be longer than that.

Some Lions stars looked a little uncomfortable as they took to a stage more used to welcoming the talents of Coldplay, Robbie Williams and their ilk, but they got into the spirit of the night with this performance.

Gone are the days of the great tours when pretty much every province in the country would get some game time against the touring side…those tours would take over two months, but that ain’t going to happen ever again, sadly. New Zealand are notoriously hard to beat once they get the rustiness out of their systems in game one and if the Lions do not prevail in Auckland then the series is as good as ever.

“It’s just about trying to get to know each other, the same as anyone else when you first meet”.

Woodward ended the tour by saying the only thing he would change would be to base the team in Melbourne and fly them over for the games.a final, petulant shot that had us thinking “Okay then Clive, see you later, thanks for coming”.