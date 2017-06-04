‘All roads should lead to universal healthcare,’ says new World Health Organization chief

23 de mayo de 2017, 15:09Geneva, May 23 (Prensa Latina) The member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) elected today Ethiopian Dr. Tedros Adhanom as the new director general of that worldwide body.

If no candidate is elected outright, which requires at least two-thirds of votes, a simple majority will decide between the two frontrunners.

Tedros, a former Ethiopian health minister, told the assembly that he has dedicated his whole life to improving health, reducing inequalities, and helping people everywhere to lead more productive lives.

Tedros replaces Margaret Chan, who was criticized for the WHO’s slow response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Dr. David Nabarro delivered his last pitch for the job of World Health Organization director-general moments before its assembly was to choose between him, Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Dr. Sania Nishtar of Pakistan.

Prior to his election as WHO’s next director-general, Ghebreyesus served as minister of foreign affairs for Ethiopia from 2012 to 2016 and as minister of health for Ethiopia from 2005 to 2012.

Of the United Nations health agency’s 194 member states, 185 were eligible to cast ballots; nine others either were in arrears on their dues or not represented at the gathering.

The 52-year-old said he refused “to accept that people should die because they are poor”.

There were three candidates in the fray for the top post at the WHO. During a campaign that called for more openness at WHO, Tedros promised to champion transparency once elected.

Tedros will take over as World Health Organization director-general on Jul 1, succeeding China’s Margaret Chan, MD, MPH, who held two 5-year terms.

Tedros was considered the favourite among the three, since an African has never before led the United Nations health agency.

Tedros vowed to lead “robust responses to the health crises to come”. At the end of the second round, Dr. Tedros is said to have achieved near 2/3rd majority, prompting a concession from his closest opponent, Dr Nabarro.

Welcoming the choice, Women Deliver has said his appointment comes at a time when the world needs a fierce and proactive advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and wellbeing of girls and women more than ever.

Tedros is also an advocate of universal health care. Previously the selection was made by the WHO’s executive board – a rotating committee of 34 member countries, serving three-year terms; the full membership merely rubber stamped the executive board’s choice.

Still, Tedros’ candidacy also drew controversy.