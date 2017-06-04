Allegri Admits Poor Second Half Cost Juventus 2017 UCL Title

I have the chance to say this every year.

“It’s not the moment to speak about that”, he said when asked about such criticism.

Ronaldo’s first strike at Millennium Stadium was canceled out by Mario Mandzukic’s exquisite 27th-minute hook shot.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, becoming the first player to find the net in three Champions League finals.

Ronaldo became the first player to score in three Champions League finals, and in doing so, he beat Leo Messi to become the top scorer in the Champions League this season.

Zidane managed the Spanish club to a second successive Champions League crown with a commanding 4-1 win over Juventus on Saturday, adding to triumphs in the Spanish league, the Club World Cup, and the European Super Cup.

” I’ll go as far as I can”, said Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid players celebrate their successful title defence.

“This year has been spectacular and now we will enjoy it”. AC Milan is second with seven but hasn’t won since 2007. “It is a huge disappointment. We pressed a lot more and physically we won the game there too, so I’m very happy”.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”.

Ronaldo isn’t immune to criticism and when asked about how certain fans in the Bernabeu have reacted to him this season, he simply said that the “numbers don’t lie”.

“I don’t think Juventus has reached the end of a cycle at all”, he said.

“Juventus had an extraordinary season, we both deserved to be in the Final”.

“We knew that Juventus are an unbelievably good defending team”. The objective now is to win it again next year.

Kroos added: “I didn’t expect it would be possible to defend this title as it’s so hard to win it once”.

Juventus had conceded just three goals in 12 games before the final and were unlucky as two of Madrid’s goals came from deflections. We played a great team.

Zidane has answered questions spectacularly tonight.

“It is the first time that the Colombian playmaker has been left out of the match-day squad for a big game, despite being fit to play”.

“Second half Madrid won all the battles all over the pitch”. It’s too easy to say he’s got incredible players because you have to handle them.

He has achieved something very special here this evening. He has and he’s done it with such good style.