Amazon’s Alexa Adds iCloud Calendar Support Ahead Of Apple’s ‘Siri Speaker’ Launch

Overall, it’s a great app to help you stay organized.

“Reminders allow customers to just ‘set it and forget it, ‘ knowing that Alexa will keep track of all their events and deliver their reminders at the appropriate times”, Amazon wrote. You can even ask Alexa how long a timer is left to run.

Alexa can now juggle multiple named timers for you.

To be specific, among people in the U.S. who owned a smart speaker in the first quarter of 2017, 60 percent of them said they use the device to ask general questions. 39% of smart speaker owners use them to set reminders, and 41% use them to set timers anyway, so why not make it more functional (and by more functional I mean actually functional in the first place)?

Both features are available in the US now and will launch internationally within the next few weeks. Either way, Wednesday’s news is sure to please Amazon users.

“We are very happy to announce tunable lighting control, a feature in the Smart Home Skill API, is now available in the United Kingdom, with support for Germany coming soon”, Amazon shared. Meaning, if you wanted to be reminded of something in your living room, don’t expect it to tell you in the kitchen. According to CIRP estimates, the awareness of Amazon’s Echo line of devices has increased to 82% at end of December 2016, from 47% a year ago.

Just say, “Alexa, set a grill timer for 5 minutes”, or “set an oven timer for 20 minutes”.

These advanced features are supported with lights from Hive, Hue, LIFX, and bulbs connected through SmartThings.

– Download and access the Alexa iOS app.

The smart home wave has firmly gripped the world and doesn’t seem to be disappearing anytime soon, so there’s no time like the present to learn how to program for this exciting new frontier. So lets dive in to see some more details on what the new update has to offer and what does iCloud Calendars integration has in store for users.