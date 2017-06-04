American Airlines plane veers off Texas runway, stuck in mud

People traveling to or from San Antonio International Airport are in for some delays after a pilot veered off the runway, into mud for unknown reasons Saturday morning.

A release said the airport’s other commercial flight runway was closed for scheduled construction, but airport officials are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to secure the construction site and re-open that runway. The runway was cleared for use for airline customers, acording to San Antonio Airport. The runway with the stuck plane remains closed.

All passengers were deplaned and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Flight 2214 careered off the edge of the runway at San Antonio International Airport Saturday morning shortly after beginning its takeoff roll.

Flights at San Antonio International Airport were suspended after the plane became stuck at about 9:45 a.m. but resumed about four hours later.

According to flight records, American Flight 2214 was a flight from Albuquerque to Dallas on Friday but was diverted to San Anotnio on Friday.

Lunsford says FAA investigators are on the scene and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

You might also be interested in.

.