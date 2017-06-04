Amid shooting slump, Warriors’ Thompson making mark in other ways

Kevin Durant, who Hayward called the “best offensive player in the world”, was the primary catalyst of Golden State’s offense, as he finished the game with 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field.

So after a 113-91 plastering by Golden State in Game 1 Thursday, the Cavaliers watched film, likely blew their lunch reliving 20 turnovers and vowed to make this a series, complete with real live competition.

Warriors forward Draymond Green said the experience of a third consecutive Finals made his team more accustomed to the sport’s biggest stage. He adds an element to this team that not many people can add to a team. We were off bodies, let them run free.

Kerr has been out since Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“We’ve always known he’s been really good on the ball”, teammate Andre Iguodala said. They’re going to try to get their 3-point shooters going and rebound the ball. “So we make a move, we have to be direct with what we’re going to do; if not, move the basketball”. “We just need to execute them”, Love said.

The Warriors juggernaut matched the longest playoff win streak in National Basketball Association history at 13-0 and seized a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series with game two tomorrow at Oakland. “And if he. when he takes it personal like that and he accepts the challenge, we’re a damn good defensive team”. While LeBron was Cleveland’s best player in this game by far, he certainly can not say the same about his performance.

Such an effective defensive performance is not unusual for the Warriors and certainly not to these playoffs. Steph Curry was also at the top of his game.

And fans knew that Raiders punter Marquette King was going to get in on the social media action. However, if Cleveland’s role players are this subpar on Sunday night Cleveland will have a very tough road ahead of them. “We would win. We just gotta worry about us, understand that no matter what they do, if we do what we’re supposed to do, they can’t beat us”. We have to get the matchups we like and take advantage. “For the most part, it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way”.

The Warriors followed this trend nearly perfectly in Game 1. He was taken to a local hospital where the initial diagnosis was a season-ending fractured tibia. Green told The Vertical. “The emotions are everywhere when something like that happens”. “He came out ready to go and it was huge for us”. “But for a moment, it was pretty rough news”. “I don’t know about that”, Smith said.

Durant missed 19 games but quickly got back up to speed.

So make no mistake, a Game 1 win or loss has not changed the expectations of either team.

“I’m all physicality”, Thompson said. “I was more focused on defence”. It’s never about how you get knocked down.

“We feel like we can play much better, especially offensively”, Curry said.

Press reports have Warrior superstar Kevin Durant trying to get her attention during the game, and then there’s the gif of Cue possibly telling her to get back to her seat. Curry and Durant were great with 35 combined points, but so were LeBron and Kyrie with 36. You just want to know how hard they work. He’s like a robot. Those things doesn’t bother me. And it is with him. And I thought last game we weren’t as physical as we needed to be. For a lot of Game 1 that was Kyrie Irving.

So the Cavaliers are going to slow the game down and grind it out, right? No. In a lot of cases it was Kevin Durant.