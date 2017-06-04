Amla, Tahir guide South Africa to big win over Sri Lanka

Run-machine Hashim Amla struck his 25th ODI century to guide South Africa to a challenging 299 for six against Sri Lanka in a Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Saturday. Eventually they were bowled out for 203.

Tharanga won the toss and bowled, fearful perhaps of some nibble in the air on a sunny south London morning with dark clouds still skudding overhead after the end-of-the-world thunderstorms of the previous day.

The only thing lacking from their strong start with the ball were wickets, and though one finally arrived in the 13th – Nuwan Pradeep (2-54) picking up Quinton de Kock (23) caught behind off a attractive delivery that just nipped away off the seam – further breakthroughs were hard to come by. At the end of the first powerplay, South Africa managed just 39 runs but most importantly they negotiated the phase without losing a wicket.

The opener formed 145 runs partnership with Faf Du Plessis for the second wicket which gave the Proteas a stability in the innings.

Frustrated with how little bang he was getting for his buck, du Plessis, on eight, charged Nuwan Pradeep and pulled a short ball that seemed to sail high and perfectly towards Lasith Malinga at fine leg. He is also the fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs – proof that Amla, with his classical style and calm demeanour, is actually a more aggressive run-scorer than his contemporaries.

Indeed, a score well in excess of 300 looked very likely and considering the fact that the white ball hasn’t swung an iota during this tournament so far, they might have felt they needed it.

Tahir took two wickets in the over, accounting for Dinesh Chandimal and Chamara Kapugedera, to break the back of the Sri Lankan middle-order. Sri Lanka were worryingly lacklustre.

“I think we bowled well at the start”. He had been only able to ride his luck for so long. Sri Lanka were still well on top of the run rate when Mendis was dismissed for just 11 from 10 balls.

He then had the Islanders’ skipper Upul Tharana (57) caught at deep cover as well as dislodging the unsafe Asela Gunaratne.

Later, following the introduction of spinner Seekuge Prasanna and medium pacer Asela Gunaratne, South Africa got some leeway, with Sri Lanka spreading the outfield. To add to his four keenly celebrated wickets, the Pakistan-born leggy has a runout to his credit on the scorecard thanks to a direct hit!

The bowling effort was labelled “ridiculous” by former New Zealand skipper and worldwide coach Stephen Fleming and threatens to further derail the Sri Lankans’ tournament following their 96-run defeat by the Proteas. Add in his effectiveness – only two of Amla’s 25 hundreds have been scored in defeat – and Amla’s role in South Africa’s success can not be doubted.