Analytical Guide for Sysco Corporation (SYY), Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stakeholders

05/05/2017 – Monster Beverage Corporation had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. They now have a United States dollars 60 price target on the stock. Monster Beverage Corp had 38 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Taking a glance at where the stock might be directed in the future, on a consensus basis, the sell-side has a 52 week price target of $55.59 on the stock, this valuation is based on 17 number of opinions. Monster Beverage Corporation has far performed well this year, with the share price up 14.79% since January. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05.

Delineated as the total market value of all outstanding shares of the company, the current market cap for Monster Beverage Corporation is valued at 28.82 B. The prevailing figure will allow the investment community to determine the size of Monster Beverage Corporation in contrast to the sales or total assets figures. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. The firm had revenue of $742.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Monster Beverage Corporation grasps an EPS value of 1.23 * displaying an EPS growth of 25.60% * for this year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,184.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.0% in the third quarter. The company’s stock has a normal trading capacity of 2.71M shares while the relative volume is 0.64. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $67,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,704,000 after buying an additional 28,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. Has $67.399 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 2 by UBS.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has declined 3.63% since May 29, 2016 and is downtrending.