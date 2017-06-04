Andy Murray Beats Juan Martin Del Potro In French Open

He saved four set points before winning it on his third when he had no right to.

Djokovic’s comeback against Schwartzman and Nadal wins in straight sets against Basilashvili. And the first set was very, very important, I think, for the rest of the match.

Murray had to save a set point on his own serve and another as he started to put pressure on Del Potro, finally converting on his sixth attempt in the set, saving a second set point in the process. “In these conditions, when it’s slow and heavy, to be coming back is hard”.

Nevertheless, after so many weeks of indifferent results and angry on-court performances, Murray seemed in total control as he finished off a 7-6, 7-5, 6-0 demolition of the No29 seed on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Del Potro had four set points in the opening set Saturday but lost each one, including when he double-faulted while ahead 7-6 in the tiebreaker. “I couldn’t believe that set-that I lost that set”.

Murray is a three-time grand slam title victor and was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

Tired del Potro, who had already summoned the doctor early in the second set, can leave Paris with his head held high after returning to Roland Garros for the first time in five years, following a series of wrist injuries.

Weary Del Potro, who had already summoned the doctor early in the second set, knew his challenge was over and he managed just 11 points in the third set.

“It was a good one for me to get through“.

“I think the crowd is going to be excited”, Cornet said.

Tennis – SpaniardNicolas Almagro will undergo surgery on his left knee after rupturing his internal meniscus during his second round match against Juan Martin del Potro at the French Open earlier this week. It’s been 15 years since Williams’ first and only other visit to the French Open; her sister Serena Williams came second place in the 2016 Women’s French Open, but sat out the competition this year due to her pregnancy.

Del Potro lauded Murray’s adjustments – new returning angles, more and more leg-sapping drop shots, even attacking the 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Argentine’s forehand – as the match wore on, saying: “Andy is one of the smartest guys on the circuit, and he knew what my weak points were”.

The 2015 champion won the tiebreak 7-2, before going on to win 6-0, 6-2 in two sets to follow.

Not on Saturday, as he reduced Juan Martin Del Potro to a picture of despair by stealing the first set with a fightback that was straight out of last season’s playbook.

“I would love to go to some Liverpool games, especially in Champions League next year.” said the former world number one.

It was hard to know whether it was cause or effect, but Murray was broadly more calm than he has been for months, and spared his support box some of his more splenetic behaviour.

Marin Cilic is through to the fourth round of the French Open after swatting aside Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

7-5, 6-0, against the unsafe Argentine and was striking the ball with renewed confidence after a turbulent start to the year.

The left-hander blasted 31 winners as he took just 93 minutes to dismiss Uruguayan 22nd seed Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-2 6-3.

The South African came from behind to win 6-7, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in an epic match lasting four hours.

This was the 30 year-old Scot close to his smartest and toughest, and he was left awaiting the victor between giant American John Isner and 21 year-old Russian Karen Khachanov, reckoned to be one of the game’s best prospects.