Andy Murray figures out Klizan

A quarter-finalist or better for the last five years in which he has competed at Roland Garros, world number one Murray was given a tough test by unseeded Slovakian Martin Klizan before coming through 6-7 6-2 6-2 7-6.

With Aljaz Bedene already through to the second round, in which he was due to face Jiri Vesely this afternoon, Kyle Edmund made it a hat-trick of British players into the last 64 when he beat Portugal’s Gastao Elias 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

The early stages of the third were key to deciding the match, and it was the sort of miraculous recovery Murray has made a speciality of during his career that got him back on track. Juan Martin del Potro marked his return to the competition by seeing off fellow Argentine Guido Pella, Nick Kyrgios defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber and Kei Nishikori beat Thanasi Kokkinakis.

But there is no doubt that when he plays del Potro in the third round here Saturday, the Scot will need to step up another level, because the Argentinian is playing well enough to take advantage of any lapses in his opponent’s concentration. “[So], I started to feel better as the match went on”, Murray said after the game.

Konta has yet to win one match in the main draw in three attempts.

Fortunately for Murray, his opponent buckled when serving at 4-5 and after some loose groundstrokes, Kuznetzov conceded the set with a double fault. In the first round against Lokoli he collapsed dramatically in the fourth set before recovering to take the fifth.

As anyone who ever has played or watched tennis  professional or recreational  knows, the post-match handshake at the net is as much a customary part of the sport as a racket, ball or serve. Both hit highlight-worthy shots on a regular basis. I was angry. He is very good player.

“For me, I don’t think that it’s anything to do with Ivan not being there”.

‘Experiencing the Wimbledon fortnight as a parent has been different because now I have a family to get home to, ‘ he added. There was some good tennis and a great atmosphere.

Edmund meanwhile enjoyed a comparatively more straight forward victory as he eased past Olivo in straight sets.

Edmund will now face the victor of the match between home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Argentina’s Renzo Olivo. I got the break, and then obviously didn’t look back from there.

“But if he starts a little bit nervy and shaky, and I start with confidence, maybe I can win one set and take a lead in the second”.

World number one Sir Andy Murray shrugged off concerns over his pre-tournament form as he booked his place in the second round of the French Open with victory over Andrey Kuznetsov at Roland Garros.