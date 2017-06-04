Angelique Kerber Historically Gets Knocked Out Of Roland Garros

Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova stunned World No. 1 Angelique Kerber to win 6-2, 6-2.

Mattek-Sands, a doubles champion at Roland Garros two years ago, is back in the third round of the French Open for the first time since 2013 and will next face Samantha Stosur.

In another match, Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky defeated Sara Sorribes, who became the first Spanish woman to lose to the Swiss tennis player in the French Open.

Having won an emotional opening-round match against Julia Boserup, Kvitova had her chances against another American, 32-year-old Mattek-Sands, who had come through qualifying.

Chinese Wang Qiang was eliminated by 10th-seeded Venus Williams 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round of 2017 French Open, while world No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany continued her lackluster performance on clay, losing to Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-2, 6-2.

Afterwards, several other players reached out to show how excited they were for Kvitova’s opening-match win. Kvitova has split her last six matches on clay court.

Kerber finished the match with 25 unforced errors, after converting just two out of 16 break points.

Petra Kvitova had said last week that she’d already won her “biggest fight” by returning to tennis just five months after she was stabbed during an attempted burglary at her home.

“It was really tough. Winning matches”, she said prior to Sunday’s loss. Of course, it’s also a little bit painful the way now. Kvitova, 27, bested American Julia Boserup, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the second round of Roland Garros.

“I’m not sure”, said Kvitova.

Kvitova had missed all season prior to the French Open while recovering from surgery on her racket-holding left hand.

“It’s a pleasure to be here”. “So I want to improve my game to play the best and to have some great results”.

If Kvitova was crying for joy, another double Grand Slam victor who followed her onto the main Philippe Chatrier showcourt, World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, cut a troubled figure in gaining an unwelcome distinction that brought a hard season to a new low.

The twice Wimbledon champion, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2012, looked poised and focused, treating the sparse Court Philippe Chatrier crowd to a few exquisite drop shots and lightning-quick forehands.

During the match, several members of Kvitova’s family wore black T-shirts with white capital letters on the front that read, “Courage”. Yesterday started the French Open in the first round of the top of the selection of girls category.