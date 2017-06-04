Angry world leaders vow to defend climate pact after Trump pullout

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his disappointment with President Donald Trump following his announcement to withdraw the USA from the Paris Agreement on climate change on Thursday.

Mexican ministers said the world had a “moral imperative” to live up to the commitments made in the Paris climate pact, while Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was concerned and disappointed by Washington’s move.

The Democratic governors’ new pact commits to that same goal, which requires a 26 to 28 percent reduction in emissions from 2005 levels. “This is clearly disappointing, and a setback for America’s leadership in the world”, ITI President Dean Garfield said in a statement.

“We’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”.

He said his country would either renegotiate its re-entry into the Paris agreement under different terms, or participate in the creation of a whole new climate deal.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows coal’s share of total US electricity generation dropping from about 45 per cent in 2010 to 32 per cent now, while renewable energy has risen from 10 per cent in 2010 to 15 per cent this year.

Chevron spokeswoman Melissa Ritchie said her company “supports continuing with the Paris Agreement as it offers a first step towards a global framework”.

Mr Trump had said the U.S. would begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or “a new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”. “No one country can unilaterally change the conditions”.

“The US is already leading the world in energy production and doesn’t need a bad deal that will harm American workers”.

California has the largest carbon trading system in the United States and has frequently hosted officials from China, which has launched seven pilot regional trading schemes. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore – and they won’t be”. “What’s heartbreaking is the damage governments can do in a short time when they’re in power”, said Clover Moore, the mayor of Sydney.

Mayors from Sweden to Australia pushed back against the USA announcement.

The newly elected president of France called on the remaining 194 signatories to the accord to reaffirm their commitments and said he had agreed with Germany and Italy to take strong decisions in the coming weeks. After all, this is the man who famously claimed that climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese.

In his statement, Trump said the US would “begin negotiations to re-enter” the agreement under better terms or to seek a new one.

And on the very day Trump announced the pull-out from the Paris agreement, he signed a paper that keeps the USA embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv, in the face of what would be certain uproar, deleterious to any prospects for peace, if he had moved the embassy as promised to Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, China can continue to increase emissions for the next 13 years. “And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale”.

And after Trump announced the decision, The Weather Channel updated its homepage to illustrate what it thinks is at stake.

Within days of taking office on January 20, Trump kept his promise to withdraw the USA from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation agreement finalized during the Obama administration that would have reduced prices and boosted sales overseas for automakers, farmers and tech companies.