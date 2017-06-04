Antoine Griezmann alternatives: 10 strikers Manchester United should target instead

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid in the wake of the club’s transfer ban.

Griezmann made an apparent promise of loyalty to Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening hours after it emerged United had actually cooled their interest in the ahead, whose contract includes a ₤ 87m acquistion condition.

There are concerns that will prevent them from having a team that can compete at the top of La Liga and in the Champions League next season, when they move into a new 68,000-capacity stadium.

‘The CAS sanction has been passed. Atletico can’t make any signings.

The France worldwide told Telefoot he had chose to stay at the Spanish side after discussion with his sporting advisor Eric Olhats.

“From this moment on, the club will move forward in the negotiations necessary to formalise the operations to register players from the 1st of January, when we will be authorised by Federation Internationale de Football Association to register new licenses”.

He is however still contracted to the north London club until 2022 and Spurs are unlikely to let him leave without putting up a very strong challenge. “We talked to the club and we will be back for next season”.

“The questions about my future have been a bit annoying”.

Following France’s comfortable 5-0 victory over Paraguay on Friday night and the end of the Spanish season, Antoine Griezmann appears to have let his hair down.

When asked about his chances of moving to Manchester United, Griezmann had replied a month ago that it was “6 out of 10”.