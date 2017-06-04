Anyone counting Cavaliers out of NBA Finals ignoring the obvious

The Cleveland Cavaliers were absolutely humiliated in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

After the lopsided loss in Game 1, there was a common thread among the Cavaliers, and the point was simple: that it’s impossible to simulate the speed and efficiency in which the Warriors can attack.

The Golden State Warriors know they must contend with a “monster” on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ frontline. Set aside the hyped-up Cavs-Dubs rivalry, constant talk of the trilogy, Part III. They have to feel the pressure after Kevin Durant absolutely dominated in his first Finals game as a member of the Warriors.

But all is not bad for the Warriors they can surely take this series but the question is, can they win when Durant doesn’t score or assist on 55 points? She cheered on LeBron James and his teammates as they faced the Golden State Warriors last night at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, and upgraded courtside style in the process.

Durant made precisely the difference Cleveland feared he might – not only performing at an elite level himself but making it hard for the Cavs to throw multiple players at Stephen Curry, who contributed 28 points and 10 assists.

“We just got to be ourselves”, he said.

While it’s easy to overreact to Game 1 confirming some of the concerns about this series, Cleveland isn’t cooked just yet.

– The fifth, Shaun Livingston faked the Cavs out and Durant was left all alone. If the Warriors could win the possession battle, they would be impossible to beat.

“They’re doing a good job of hitting him with two or three bodies to keep him off the offensive glass”, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said.

“They’re a good team”. In Game 1, he shot just 3-16 from the field. Last year, Game 2 was not so kind – with the Dubs pasting Cleveland by 33 points.

James, who was at the centre of the previous two Finals between the teams that resulted in 13 games played out of a possible 14, was succinct when asked what stood out in the trilogy’s third opener.

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”. “They’re going to be way more aggressive in the pick-and-roll on the offensive end and defensively”. “Can’t give a great scorer like Durant easy baskets”. “And our ability to make sure that when we’re mismatched in transition, that the only thing that matters is stopping the basketball and settling down in the half court, then we match up from there”. “That’s one thing we did in Game 1 that we’re going to be very conscious about going into Game 2, especially on their home floor”.

Thompson, however, has maintained that he’s happy with the looks he’s getting.

And the Warriors can play better.

Thompson said he expects a more physical game from Cleveland on Sunday and Love said the Cavs will try to be more forceful in hopes of creating more turnovers.

Simply put, it is very possible that by the time next year begins, there are four “super teams” in the National Basketball Association – not just two.