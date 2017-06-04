Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Purchases 859600 Shares of Stock

The stock of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 6 by Wells Fargo. They now have a Dollars 26 price target on the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. About 27.35M shares traded or 137.41% up from the average. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 112,100 shares. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 10 report.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 445,141 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,608 shares. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $7,898,715.00. They now have a United States dollars 31 price target on the stock.

On Friday, May 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 298,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,500 shares.

On Monday, May 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 295,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They now have a Dollars 25 price target on the stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $28,209,274.26. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) for 75,159 shares. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. Endeavour Capital invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Investors wait Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to report on August, 2. its quarterly earnings Wall Street analysts expect $0.54 EPS, down $0.44 or 44.90 % from last year’s $0.98 same quarter earnings. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.83 million. Winfield Assoc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO). The company’s quarterly revenue was up 431.0% compared to the same quarter previous year.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 431,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of worldwide copyright and trademark legislation.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The stock of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 8. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Among 24 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 73,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation focuses on the production of visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, dome architectural treatments, and content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions and entertainment venues.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Chase Coleman Buys Apollo Global Management LLC, TransDigm Group Inc, Domino’s …” on May 25, 2017, also Reuters.com with their article: “Apollo Global to buy West Corp for about $2 billion” published on May 10, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Chase Coleman Buys Apollo Global Management LLC, TransDigm Group Inc, Domino’s …” on May 19, 2017. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 3.54% invested in the company for 302,552 shares. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

On Monday, May 8th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 175,600 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Huge Insider Buying Continues as Hedge Funds Remain Active: AIG, Apollo Global …” published on May 28, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com’s news article titled: “How These Investments Stocks are Faring?” Deutsche Bank maintained Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) on Thursday, August 4 with “Hold” rating. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

The Company’s divisions include private equity, credit and real estate. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.