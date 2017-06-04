Apple and Facebook among companies to condemn Trump Paris withdrawal

US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of the Paris Climate change agreement.

Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, Trump charged that the landmark accord – an effort by roughly 190 countries to reduce the world’s carbon emissions – “disadvantages the United States, to the exclusive benefit of other countries”, while stressing it left “American workers who I love and taxpayers to absorb the costs”.

“As some of the largest companies based or operating in the United States, we strongly urge you to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement on climate change”, reads the letter.

But many businesses had spoken favorably about the Paris agreement, including tech giants like Apple, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft and Salesforce. Musk tweeted, “Am departing presidential councils. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said on Twitter.

The memo, obtained by CNBC, was sent to Apple employees after Trump announced the United States was exiting the agreement, signed by former President Obama in 2015.

In a memo to Apple employees obtained by CNET, Cook wrote that he spoke with Trump earlier in the week in an effort to persuade him not to withdraw from the pact, in which almost 200 countries agreed to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions.

Trump’s positions on immigration and climate change have begun to drive wedges between him and the executives he once praised as uniquely talented. But he’s abrogating that responsibility to appease a handful of fossil fuel lobbyists and the know-nothing climate change deniers he’s installed in his administration.

“Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it”, Cook wrote.”I want to reassure you that today’s developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment”. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all. Musk resigned from the council today following Trump’s announcement on the Paris Agreement. I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the agreement. And we will keep challenging ourselves to do even more.

In a post on Thursday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a post that the withdrawal from the accord “puts our children’s future at risk”.

World leaders reacted angrily last week when Trump would not confirm at the G7 summit in Sicily that the USA would remain part of the Paris agreement.

“Microsoft believes that climate change is an urgent issue that demands global action”. “We remain steadfastly committed to the sustainability, carbon and energy goals that we have set as a company and to the Paris Agreement’s ultimate success”, concludes the letter.