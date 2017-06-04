Apple saves the Mobile App Market

On Thursday, Apple shared an update on its App Store, including the announcement that all-time App Store earnings paid to developers hit $70 billion.

The increased downloads and payouts come on the heels of changes Apple made a year ago to its App Store, including approving apps more quickly and letting all apps sell subscriptions.

Apple cited recent App Store hits like Pokémon Go and Super Mario Run as fueling its growth, as well as other “standout launches” such as CancerAid, Space by THIX, Zones for Training with Exercise Intensity, Vanido, Ace Tennis and Havenly.

‘People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers, ‘ said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

One stat I’d be particularly interested in seeing is how that $70 billion breaks down amongst developers.

The App Store’s active paid subscriptions are also up by 58 per cent year over year. The Cupertino, California-based tech company will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose from June 5th-9th, where it will unveil its upcoming tech. Meanwhile, photo and video are the fastest-growing seeing that app downloads in this category have grown over 90 percent in past year.

‘Based on our analysis of in-app revenue-not inclusive of advertising revenue-nearly double the number of publishers made their first $1 million in annual revenue a year ago on the U.S. App Store compared to Google Play, ‘ it said. Apple noted that the success of the App Store has been in large part responsible for the widespread appeal of its products. Across India, Apple supports over 640,000 iOS app developer jobs and other positions related to the iOS ecosystem.

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs, Apple board member Art Levinson said that he phoned Jobs ‘half a dozen times to lobby for the potential of the apps’. The company recognised that an entire economy has been built around the app store and the thousands of software businesses it has created.

What he did stress, however, was the business side of the App Store.

Not surprisingly, gaming and entertainment remain top-grossing categories, while lifestyle apps – as well as health and fitness – have experienced more than 70% growth in the past year.