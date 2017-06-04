Apple to expand Siri’s app ability

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference for this year is approaching and people who believe in Apple and its products, have started expecting the things which would be announced during the Keynote of this event.

Apple is gearing up to host its annual developer conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

There will be updates around iOS, MacOS, webOS, tvOS and watchOS.

Apple would also update the iPad with a new drag and drop feature for multitasking. Apple fans are pretty much confident right now that the two Pro variants mentioned above are making an appearance sometime soon, if not next week.

Apple is rumoured to announce the much awaited Siri speaker, which will take on Amazon Echo and Google Assistant-powered Home smart speaker.

iOS 11: Siri speaker stuff aside, iOS will likely be the centerpiece of the keynote, this being a developer conference and all.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has talked about the importance of expanding artificial intelligence and machine learning across the company’s products. The speaker likely would be tucked into Apple’s “Other Products” category, which now includes devices like the Apple Watch, Apple TV and AirPods.

Apple also likely will let third-party services build products for the speaker. There are probably three types of Macbook to come: The company is expected to introduce a MacBook Pro with Intel’s Kaby Lake generation processor, as well as an upgraded version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster inter-chip, and a MacBook Air which is a model that has been somehow forgotten by Apple in the last years.

That Siri Speaker: This has been grist for the rumor for at least a year now. But while the system does feature voice integration, it’s not an ideal alternative to an always-listening speaker hub like the Echo or Home. You can run multiple apps at the same time with this new feature on an iPad.

In spite of that, the iPad Pro 2 will be available with an incredible design. He also learned with online tutorials on Code.org, and from an app he found on Apple iTunes U that gives free courses from the Stanford University.

Rumours have also suggested a new line of Mac desktop computers and an update to the MacBook laptop could be discussed.

Consomac reported five new model numbers that allegedly belong to Mac devices running macOS 10.12. The home button is likely staying with the Touch ID at the front of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Nothing is sure about the future of the Apple Watch; however, Apple recently bought the Company Beddit – that makes sleep tracking devices – so maybe this has something to do with the next updates of the Apple Watch.

New iPads are on the cards as well.

The new Music app on iOS 11 reportedly will work to direct users to original content. Indeed, sleep is a vital factor – and even a precursor – to our overall state of body and mind throughout each day, so it would be super-cool to see Apple implement its own sleep monitoring app, system, or protocol that Apple Watch owners could use to get the job done.

Apple is rumored to be working on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, with a screen that inches even closer to the edges of the device. While, there won’t be a lot of difference in terms of design.

Finally, device with A1843 is labeled as a wireless keyboard, details of which is missing at this point. As aforementioned, four devices have been spotted, which means there is a high possibility that four variants are going to be introduced in WWDC 2017.