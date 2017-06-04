Are Analysts Bullish Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) After Last Week?

It has outperformed by 68.76% the S&P500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) has risen 7.09% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.38. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

Since January 10, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 insider sales for $22.80 million activity. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/06/01/daniel-e-bachus-sells-14000-shares-of-grand-canyon-education-inc-lope-stock-updated-updated.html. The stock of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 7. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $615,184.78. $249,984 worth of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was sold by HENRY JACK A. $505,379 worth of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was sold by Mildenhall Joseph N on Tuesday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2016Q3. In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning holds 0% in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 100 shares.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) traded up 2.24% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 60,341 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 3,954 shares. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post $3.66 EPS for the current year. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.02% or 76,930 shares in its portfolio. “Has $325,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)” was first published by Stock Observer and is the property of of Stock Observer. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 61,171 shares or 1.08% of their United States portfolio. Thornburg Invest Management reported 864,334 shares. Cantab Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 27,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T holds 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 5,338 shares. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks upgraded the shares of LOPE in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrington Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 17 report. As per Wednesday, February 3, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barrington Research on Tuesday, August 11 with “Outperform”. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”.

Among 5 analysts covering InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $228,613 was sold by FIELD JOHN DOUGLAS. 56 shares valued at $11,323 were sold by Jurvetson Stephen T on Wednesday, December 14. $6.24M worth of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Another trade for 95,420 shares valued at $25.00M was bought by Musk Elon. It improved, as 74 investors sold TSLA shares while 105 reduced holdings. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% or 32,347 shares in its portfolio. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,836. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 59,590 shares.

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. The Florida-based Ruggie Capital has invested 0% in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). After the latest check-in, company stock is -0.69% off of the 50 day high and 21.50% away from the 50 day low price.