Ariana and Take That pictured ahead of Manchester show

The benefit concert was originally set up in aid of the victims and the families of the victims of the horrific terror attack that took place at Manchester Arena just under 2 weeks ago, in which 22 people lost their lives.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater objective”, said Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, in a statement early Sunday.

Adam Harrison said his daughter Lily “felt like a rock star” after meeting her idol.

The concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground will be broadcast by the BBC and livestreamed across several online platforms including Twitter, Apple and YouTube.

“I’d like to remind people that the threat level remains at severe, which means an attack is highly likely”.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Marcus Mumford are among the all-star lineup of performers taking part in the concert.

Grande returned to Britain on Friday to lead an all-star benefit concert on Sunday and quickly headed for a hospital in the northern English city where numerous injured are being treated.

She said it was a fast-moving investigation and her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

Many of those attending the concert were in the crowd at Grande’s show on May 22.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “We don’t yet know the full details but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. He came down the stairs and went to the bar”, Dee, 26, who was visibly in shock and declined to give her last name, told AFP.

Others contacted Grande herself, with one fan writing: “Was at your concert and I can’t get tickets to One Love Manchester Ticketmaster haven’t sent me my email once I registered for free tickets”.

Ariana Grande is back in Manchester where she surprised some of her young fans who are still in the hospital, and she brought all the goods: flowers, teddy bears, and smiles for every patient! “Never seen jaden so happy! even cried again myself”.

Within eight minutes, armed police confronted three male attackers, shooting them dead in Borough Market. Along with the latest arrest, 10 men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack.

Seven other suspects detained after the May 22 suicide bombing were released without charges earlier.