Ariana Grande announces benefit concert in honour of the victims

The leak of the surveillance photos toThe New York Times has led to a rift between British and American authorities.

Explosives were found at one site, the Independent reported, citing security service sources.

Police believe Salman Abedi paid for his travel to Libya, rent on three houses and even the bomb materials with student loans, given to him although he had dropped out of his degree.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said the leaks undermines the investigation into the terror attack.

Reports say Abedi was known to authorities, but considered a peripheral figure. We are with you Manchester.

Suicide bomber Abedi was born in Britain to a Libyan family, grew up in Manchester’s southern suburbs and attended local Salford University for a time.

“We thought he must have been a drug dealer or doing witchcraft”, El-Hudarey told the BBC.

U.S. Homeland Security Department spokesman David Lapan declined to say Wednesday if Abedi had been placed on the U.S.no-fly list.

In her first substantive comments since Monday’s tragedy, the singer said she felt “uplift” by seeing fans’ compassion after the blast which killed 22 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group. Under normal circumstances, he said, Abedi may have been able to travel to the United States because he was from Britain, a visa-waiver country, but he would have been subjected to a background check via the US government’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA.

Rudd had earlier scolded US officials for leaking details.

Police said that two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offenses.

But, hours after the warning, the New York Times published the detailed photographs.

He said Salman visited Libya a month-and-a-half ago and only returned to Manchester after winning a cheap ticket to Umrah.

Cities including Paris, Nice, Brussels, St. Petersburg, Berlin and London have suffered militant attacks in the last two years.

Waddy and other concert-goers also complained to reporters that no security checks were carried out as they entered the venue.

United Kingdom Home Secretary Amber Rudd noted the “sophistication” of the bombing compared to other recent attacks in England and elsewhere as a sign Abedi isn’t a lone wolf.

British soldiers have now been deployed to guard key landmarks including Buckingham Palace and Parliament so that police can focus on potential threats toward civilian targets.

Thursday morning Greater Manchester British Police sent out a tweet saying officers were responding to an incident on Linby Street in the Hulme area of Manchester. The traditional ceremony is a major tourist attraction in London.

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack were published in the New York Times, although it’s not clear that the paper obtained the photos from USA officials.

Grande, whose fan base is dominated by girls and young women, said she had seen a “beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd”. The O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland.