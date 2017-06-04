Ariana Grande Photo of tearful pop star after Manchester attack emerges

A suicide bomber blew himself Monday night during Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena concert hall killing 22 people and injuring over 110 others.

‘Eight men remain in custody for questioning’.

Police have arrested 11 people, but two of those were released without charge, police said.

Authorities say the suicide bomber, 22-year-old British-Libyan Salman Abedi, did not act alone.

As the terror investigation proceeds, there’s a secondary drama surrounding global media leaks.

WASHINGTON-President Donald Trump called for a federal investigation into intelligence leaks after Greater Manchester Police opted to stop sharing information with the USA surrounding this week’s terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Hopkins said that families of those who died had been informed about the leaking of information about the bombing to the New York Times newspaper. However, he added that Abedi did not disclose he was heading for Manchester when he left Libya last week.

Collomb told France’s BFM television Abedi “grew up in Britain and then suddenly, after a trip to Libya and then likely to Syria, became radicalized and chose to carry out this attack”.

It proved a headache for British security circles, and came hours after the Government issued a warning to U.S. officials not to leak details of the terror investigation.

Prime Minister Theresa May will raise British concerns over leaks of intelligence related to the Manchester terror attack with President Donald Trump as the BBC reported that police investigating the bombing have stopped sharing information with the US.

Since then, Grande’s fans-known as “Arianators”-have come together to form a support system and fundraise for those affected by the terror attack”.

Libyan authorities have arrested Abedi’s younger brother, Hashim, and father, Ramadan, in Tripoli. But when the trust between countries is breached, it harms the investigation, witnesses and victims’ families. May will use a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders in Brussels on Thursday to speak with Trump about the leaks, according to a United Kingdom government official with knowledge of her plans. This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation.

That office then shares this information with other governments.