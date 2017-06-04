Ariana Grande ‘praying for London’ as Manchester benefit gig goes ahead

In London on Saturday, seven people were killed in what authorities have called a terrorist incident that involved a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge and attackers stabbing people in nearby Borough Market.

Grande said she was praying for London in a tweet shared Saturday night.

Grande has recently met with several victims of the earlier attack in Manchester hospitals over the past few days.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater objective”, Braun said in a statement.

Liam Sumpter, regional director at Northern, said: “We are 100% behind the artists who are coming together this Sunday to remember those impacted by the terror attack and raise money for the We Love Manchester fund”.

Manchester police said in a statement Sunday that there would be “additional security” in place at the event and asked people not to bring bags in order to speed up entry as “everyone will be searched”.

“We will not quit or operate in fear”. Manchester Police has said the safety of Sunday’s concert goers is of the utmost priority.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event being held two weeks after the suicide bombing at Grande’s performance in the city.

“Today we stand together”.

The kick off time was moved from 4pm to 2.30pm to accommodate the concert. Proceeds from worldwide TV rights will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund created by Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross.

The One Love Manchester Concert will be shown on BBC One from 6.55pm.