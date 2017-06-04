Ariana Grande promises to return to Manchester in passionate letter to fans

Paying tribute to the people of Manchester, who turned out for a massive vigil to honour the bombing victims in the city on Thursday (25May17), Grande adds: “The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know”.

A friend of the terrorist behind the Manchester attack says he was upset about the stabbing of a friend past year.

“We must be courageous enough to admit that the “war on terror” is simply not working”.

Grande retreated to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, in the days after the attack.

May was speaking to reporters at a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Sicily where she won support for action to prevent militants from using the internet to spread propaganda.

British authorities originally stopped disclosing sensitive information to their American counterparts Thursday after details about the Manchester, England, bombing investigation were leaked to USA media outlets. In addition, Abedi’s father and younger brother were detained in Libya.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families”.

The U.K. has agreed to resume sharing intelligence with the U.S.

And information about the identity of the assailant and the nature of the attack emerged in the USA before British officials released it.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London today and said the US took “full responsibility” for the leaks.

Opponents accused Corbyn of politicising the Manchester attack.

Residents were evacuated from streets in the south Manchester neighborhood of Moss Side in what police called a precaution as one search was carried out Saturday.

“This will not change”, she said.

“We’re now 20,000 police officers down, and we get atrocities like this”.

Corbyn promised to reverse the police cuts, many of them implemented by May in her previous role as interior minister, and said Britain could not be “protected on the cheap”.

The local heroes pulled the plug on shows at the Manchester Arena following Monday night’s terror attack on the venue, and now they’re making plans to appease disappointed fans by staging a mega gig at Etihad Stadium on 18 June (17). She was forced on Monday to backtrack on a policy dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents.