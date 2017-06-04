Ariana Grande releases new statement and announces benefit concert to honour victims

A suicide bomber blew himself Monday night during Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena concert hall killing 22 people and injuring over 110 others. The images show a shredded backpack that the device was allegedly carried in, metal bolts, and screws that were used as lethal shrapnel.

Manchester police halted their sharing of investigative information with the USA through most of Thursday until receiving fresh assurance there would be an end to leaks to the media.

The US president, who was due to receive a dressing down from Theresa May at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, declared the security lapse a “grave threat to our national security”.

Mr Hopkins said: ‘Manchester has come together this week and it is important we continue to stand together, particularly in relation to hate filled views that have no place in Greater Manchester.

The British-born 22-year-old of Libyan descent detonated the blast on Monday evening, killing 22 people outside a packed Manchester Arena after a show by United States pop star Ariana Grande. The mayor of Manchester called the leaks “arrogant, wrong and disrespectful”.

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this”.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday to talk to some of the victims, their families and medical staff. “We are determined to identify these leaks and to stop them”.

“The issue is being raised at every relevant level by the British authorities with their U.S. counterparts”.

Responding to the leak in the New York Times of crime scene photos, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said it “undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families”.

But one thing is very clear: United Kingdom officials are upset about the leaks, which they blame on USA officials.

“We have had communications at the highest level of our government” about the leaks, Lukens said, according to the BBC. But “part of that trust is knowing that intelligence can be shared confidently”, she said. “Our coverage of Monday’s horrific attack has been both comprehensive and responsible”.

It’s not just the British who are expressing outrage, either.