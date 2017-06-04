Ariana Grande’s Manchester Charity Concert Sells Out in 6 Minutes

All 45,000 tickets for pop star Ariana Grande’s upcoming charity concert in Manchester, England, sold out in six minutes Thursday.

Each ticket cost £40 but now they are being listed on eBay for up to £200 each which is outraging fans. “We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general on sale”.

Grande announced she will return “to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families”, while promising to share more details as they unfold.

Grande is returning to Manchester for the performance on Sunday, which comes less than a fortnight after 22 people were killed by a bomb attack after the popstar performed at the Manchester Arena.

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, The Black Eyed Peas, Usher and Coldplay are among those expected to take the stage, in addition to Grande.

The show’s official Twitter account shared the news on Thursday, June 1.

“We understand that there are a number of fans who didn’t receive an email this morning with regards to free tickets for One Love Manchester“, Ticketmaster UK said in a statement online.

After revealing a slew of huge artists would be performing at the One Love Manchester concert on June 4 earlier this week, Grande’s team have now confirmed that both Little Mix and Robbie Williams have joined the lineup.

One Love Manchester takes place on Sunday, with proceeds going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy.

One eBay seller was looking to offload four tickets to the gig for £1,250 – which would net a potential profit of almost £1,100.