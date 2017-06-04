Ariana Grande’s Manchester charity concert sells out in six minutes

The majority of fans who attended Ariana Grande’s ill-fated Manchester Arena concert could be guests at her benefit show this weekend.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a terrorist attack has killed at least 22 at the MEN Arena as concertgoers were leaving an Ariana Grande show.

Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan also will perform.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made”.

One eBay seller was looking to offload four tickets to the gig for £1,250 – which would net a potential profit of almost £1,100.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device, killing 22 people and injuring dozens of others, as fans left the venue.

In a statement last week, Grande vowed to return to Manchester, saying: “We won’t let hate win”.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of industry body UK Music, praised the efforts to clamp down on touting.

If you aren’t able to go to the show, there is still a way to watch it.

Taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, the gig will raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The event will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio as well as Capital radio, and is set to be streamed online. “It’s fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, [though] there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable”.

“We talk about giving physical injuries time to heal”.

They added attendees should use it as a “concert for healing”.