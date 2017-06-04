Ariana Grande to Duet With Boyfriend Mac Miller at Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande is moving forward with her benefit concert in Manchester Sunday. despite another terror attack in neighboring London the night before. He went on to say.

Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, while ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast.

Mumford and Son’s lead singer Marcus Mumford was first to take to the stage at the benefit gig, where he asked fans to remember those who lost their lives in a moment’s silence.

Tight security was already planned but police warned concert goers they would implement additional checks in the wake of Saturday’s attacks, including searching everyone in attendance.

In the days following the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert, hundreds of people queued at Manchester tattoo parlours to get bee tattoos. “We plant to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear”.

Grande has visited victims of the attack at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital ahead of the show, where she is being joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, Usher, Pharrell Williams and the One Direction star Niall Horan.

Cheers and clapping broke out as those injured in the attack, along with their family and friends, travelled to the One Love concert where a number of prolific artists are set to perform.

Grande’s show on May 22 ended in tragedy after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 116.

Free travel on the service is being offered to those who show staff a ticket for the concert.

MTV also announced it would livestream the concert to make it available in 180 countries, encouraging fans around the world to donate and send supportive messages over social media.